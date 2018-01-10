Expand / Collapse search
Lindsey Vonn defends Tiger Woods relationship: 'I was in love'

New York Post
Tiger Woods, left, and Lindsey Vonn, right, dated for two years before splitting in May 2015. Vonn tells Sports Illustrated that despite their split, the two remain close.

Lindsey Vonn hasn’t stopped rooting for ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods.

Speaking candidly with Sports Illustrated, the Olympic skier was asked if her two-year relationship with the highly publicized golfer was a smart move.

“I mean. … I was in love,” Vonn said. “I loved him and we’re still friends. Sometimes, I wish he would have listened to me a little more, but he’s very stubborn and he likes to go his own way.”

Vonn, 33, and Woods, 42, split in May 2015, blaming the breakup on their “hectic lives.” Vonn has since split from boyfriend Kenan Smith in December 2017 after a year of dating. Woods was most recently linked to Erica Herman in October following a joint appearance at the Presidents Cup.

Woods and Vonn have remained friendly, as Woods seems to be making strides in getting his personal and professional life back on the fairway.

Woods and Vonn blamed their 2015 breakup on their "hectic" schedules. Here, the Olympic skier poses on the red carpet at the 2016 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.  (AP)

Woods was charged with driving under the influence last May after cops found him asleep at the wheel. Woods told authorities he had a reaction to prescription drugs and would later seek professional help for his use of painkillers.

After completing treatment two weeks later, Woods then made his return to the course at the Hero World Challenge and announced he will play the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 25 in San Diego.

And while Vonn is focused on February’s Winter Olympics in South Korea, she can’t help but support her former flame.

“I hope this latest comeback sticks. I hope he goes back to winning tournaments,” Vonn said.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.