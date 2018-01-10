Grammys 2018 performers and presenters

The Grammys will bring a slew of stars to the stage at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee were among the performers named Wednesday by the Recording Academy. Read on for a look at the other performers and presenters set to appear at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Who else will perform?

Pop star Bruno Mars, rapper Cardi B, pop singer Kesha and R&B artist SZA were all announced Wednesday. Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid are also set to perform.

Lady Gaga, Pink, rapper Childish Gambino, country quartet Little Big Town, Broadway star Patti LuPone and Ben Platt from the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” were previously announced.

What do we know about the performances?

Mars and Cardi B, who recently collaborated on the song "Finesse," will perform together.

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid's joint performance will feature both suicide attempt survivors and suicide loss survivors, according to the Recording Academy. The trio's suicide prevention hit, "1-800-273-8255," is nominated for Song of the Year.

LuPone and Platt will both perform in honor of the show’s return to New York City, the Recording Academy said. The Grammys were held in New York in 2003 before moving to Los Angeles from 2004 to 2017.

Lupone will perform “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from the musical “Evita,” while Platt is set to perform a tune from another Broadway musical, “West Side Story,” in a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

“I cannot wait to perform a beautiful West Side Story treat,” Platt tweeted.

Lady Gaga will also perform a song off of her album "Joanne."

What about the presenters?

Presenters have yet to be announced for the Grammys. Last year’s presenters included stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

What else should I know?

James Corden of "The Late Late Show" will host the awards show, which will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 28 on CBS.

If you’re watching the program, you might see performers take home awards as well: many of them are nominated, including Mars. The “24K Magic” singer has the most nods among the Grammys performers, and is up for six awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.