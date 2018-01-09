Expand / Collapse search
Grammy Awards 2018 nominees and show information

By Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
The 60th Grammy Awards are going to be held in January in New York City. Rapper Jay-Z is up for 8 awards.

Get ready for music's biggest night. 

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will be held in just a few weeks in the Big Apple.

Read on for a look at the upcoming awards show and what we know so far about the event. 

How can I watch the 60th Grammy Awards?

You can tune in Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, the Grammys website says.

Comedian James Corden of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” will host the Grammys. He also hosted the awards show in 2017.

Pop singers Lady Gaga and P!nk, rapper Childish Gambino and country group Little Big Town are among the artists slated to perform, according to the Recording Academy. Broadway stars Patti LuPone and Ben Platt are also expected to take the stage. 

Before the Grammys, “Entertainment Tonight” hosts Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell, together with “ET" correspondent Keltie Knight, will host the one-hour "GRAMMY Red Carpet Live," which will start at 6:30 p.m. ET, according to a press release.

Who has the most nominations?

Jay-Z, who is up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album and Best Music Video. 

Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars have 7 and 6 nominations, respectively. Childish Gambino, Khalid, No I.D. and SZA all have 5 nods each. 

Who is up for Best New Artist?

Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA have all been nominated.

Who are the Album of the Year nominees?

In this July 7, 2017, file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. Lamar was nominated for seven Grammy nominations on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." has been nominated for Album of the Year.  (AP)

Jay Z’s “4:44,” Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!”, Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.”, Lorde’s “Melodrama,” and Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”

Which songs are nominated for Song of the Year?

The Logic tune with Alessia Cara and Khalid, “1-800-273-8255,” Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s track with Justin Bieber, “Despacito,” the Julia Michaels song “Issues” and Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” are all included in the category. 

What are the Record of the Year nominees?

FILE - In this June 3, 2017, file photo, Donald Glover, who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. Childish Gambino was nominated for five Grammy nominations on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The Childish Gambino song "Redbone" is nominated for Record of the Year.  (AP)

They include Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J."; Mars' Top 5 hit, "24K Magic"; Lamar's No. 1 smash, "HUMBLE."; Gambino's "Redbone," which peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 and the year's biggest hit, "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.