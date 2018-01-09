Bella Thorne says she was sexually abused to age 14, never taught right from wrong

Bella Thorne is opening up about her experience with sexual abuse as a child.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Thorne told some more of her story to her social media followers.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14…when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did,” the former Disney star captioned. “But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup.”

Following her Instagram post, Thorne shared another statement on Twitter which read, “I never knew what was right or wrong growing up…I didn’t know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person. #timesup“

Thorne opened up about her experience with sexual assault as Hollywood's A-listers gathered at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, where all attendees wore black in solidarity to support Time's Up, a movement against sexual harassment and discrimination against women, not only in Hollywood, but in all industries.

Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Amy Poehler and Susan Saradon were some of the stars who brought prominent female activists as dates to the award show. Michelle Williams, who was nominated for her role in “All the Money in the World,” brought Tarana Burke, founder of the “#MeToo” movement, as her date to Sunday night’s show.

Thorne first spoke out about her abuse back in December when a Twitter user tweeted at the 20 year-old actress and said, “What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested.”

The former Disney star shocked followers when she responded with a tweet that read, “Yeah I was. So it wasn’t Disney.”

But Thorne has never been one to shy away from expressing her feelings.

Prior to her shocking tweet in December, back in September, Thorne shared an unretouched photo of herself from her shoot with GQ Mexico, hoping to inspire body positivity and demolish stereotypes of perfect celebrity bodies.

“Lemme tell you, I have insecurities about pretty much everything. That’s natural and that’s human,” Thorne captioned. “You might look at this photo and think, ‘Oh shush, Bella.’ But just know every time someone looks in the mirror, they simply don’t see what everyone else sees. Know that it’s completely normal to feel insecure and it’s accepted.”

Thorne has not named her abuser.