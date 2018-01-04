Stephen Colbert campaigns for Trump's 'Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards'

Stephen Colbert launched a “campaign” during his show Wednesday night to be considered for President Trump's “Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards.”

The talk show host purchased a billboard in New York's Times Square, the Hollywood Reporter said. The “For Your Consideration” ad is complete with laurels of past awards and various reviews.

"You know folks, its awards season," Colbert told his live audience Wednesday night. "Sunday is the Golden Globes — I'm not nominated don't watch — but on Monday there's an awards show everyone's going to be glued to," referring to Trump's awards, announced in a tweet Tuesday.

“Oh, I will be,” Colbert said in response on his Wednesday show. “I can’t take my eyes off any part of your presidency. It’s like watching a snake swallow democracy.”

Calling the awards ceremony, #TheFakies, the comedian joked that he hopes to be nominated for nine categories, including “Fakest Dishonest,” “Least Breitbarty,” and “Smallest Button,” taking a dig at the president’s latest tweet comparing his larger nuclear button with that of Kim Jong Un’s, Variety reported.

“Or, as we call ’em in the biz, the Fakies,” Colbert said. “Because nothing gives you more credibility than Donald Trump calling you a liar, and I, of course, don’t want to get snubbed.”