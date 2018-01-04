Ciara shares racy pics taken by her husband Russell Wilson

When Russell Wilson is finished with the NFL, he may have a second career in the arts.

On Wednesday, his wife, Ciara, 32, posted several racy snaps in which she credits Russell, 29, as the photographer.

The first picture shows Ciara wearing nothing but a white button-down shirt that’s half open as she gives the camera a pouty look.

📷 @DangeRussWilson 😍 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:35pm PST

A follow-up shows her lying in bed with the same shirt barely covering her breasts and backside. The final snap shows her perched on the bed, giving a wide-eyed, seductive glance.

The singer and the star athlete were married in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, Sienna Princess Wilson, in April of last year.

Ciara has an older son, Future Zahir, with rapper Future.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

This article originally appeared in Page Six.