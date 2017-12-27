Carrie Fisher remembered by 'Star Wars'' Mark Hamill, celebrity pals a year after her death

Celebrities took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late actress Carrie Fisher on the first anniversary of her death.

Fisher, known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" film series, died Dec. 27, 2016 at age 60. Her mother Debbie Reynolds died the following day.

Fisher left behind a daughter, Billie Lourd.

Read on for a look at how famous faces have been remembering the film star.

Mark Hamill

Hamill, known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" film series, tweeted a tribute to Fisher.

"No one's ever really gone... #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever," Hamill tweeted.

William Shatner

Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in "Star Trek," posted a photograph with Fisher on Twitter Wednesday.

Shatner also retweeted Hamill's tribute.

Bill Sienkiewicz‏

Comic book artist Bill Sienkiewicz‏ tweeted a drawing of Fisher as Leia, writing, "Speaking of talented beautiful badasses... Still Our Princess. #CarrieOnForever."

Josh Gad

"Beauty and the Beast" actor Josh Gad tweeted a gif of Fisher, writing, "We miss you. We love you. #CarrieFisher."

Craig Ferguson

Comedian Craig Ferguson shared a photo of himself with Fisher on Twitter Wednesday.

"I will be forever grateful to have known this most brilliant of humans. #CarrieOnForever," he tweeted.

Gary Fisher

The Instagram account for Fisher's dog Gary also paid tribute to the late star, sharing a photo of her and the pooch together.

"We miss you more than ever," the caption said.

Roseanne Barr

"I miss you. #CarrieOnForever," Barr tweeted Wednesday.