Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spend Christmas together with kids

Ben Affleck has had a rough 2017, but the star reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Christmas Day to spend the holiday as a family, a report said.

Affleck, 45, and Garner, 45, who announced their split in 2015, co-parent their three children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, and often spend the holidays together, People reported. Affleck and Garner filed for divorce in April.

Affleck is currently continuing his treatment for alcohol addiction, according to People.

Affleck revealed in a Facebook post in March he had been in rehab revealing his addiction was something he'd “dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.”

He thanked Garner for her support and caring for their three children during the time.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” Affleck wrote.

The actor also made headlines this year as people began accusing him of sexual harassment for behavior from years ago. Meanwhile, his second outing as Batman in “Justice League” was flop at the box office.

Affleck is dating Lindsay Shookas, and they share a New York City apartment.

During Thanksgiving, the actor took his two daughters to see “Hamilton.” He was also spotted with Garner earlier this month walking in Los Angeles.