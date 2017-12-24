'Real Housewives of New York City' star Luann de Lesseps arrested after assaulting Florida cop in alleged drunken rampage

A star of the popular reality show "The Real Housewives of New York City" was arrested early Sunday after she allegedly attacked a police officer during a drunken rampage in Florida.

Luann de Lesseps, 52, was arrested in Palm Beach on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person, FOX 29 reported.

De Lesseps, known as "The Countess" on the hit Bravo show, appeared in court early and was released on her own recognizance, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The 52-year-old slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer during the incident early Sunday, an assistant state’s attorney told the court.

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Dec 17, 2017 at 10:09am PST

“I’m going to kill you all,” the state’s attorney said De Lesseps told people prior to her arrest, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Judge Ted Booras allowed de Lesseps, who has no prior offenses, to go back to New York before her next court appearance on Jan. 25.

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Dec 15, 2017 at 11:18am PST

He also advised the reality star to not to incriminate herself, and respond to him when he said she might have a drinking problem.

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

De Lesseps is a former wife of Count Alexandre de Lesseps, and retained the French royal title after their 2009 divorce until she married Tom D’Agostino Jr. in 2016. The two split earlier this year, according to TMZ.