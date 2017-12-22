‘Morning Joe’ slams Nikki Haley with hypocritical rant about UN

“Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough slammed United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday for “threatening” the General Assembly--but the MSNBC star wanted to withdraw from the U.N. altogether back when he was a Congressman.

Haley threatened to pull funding over the U.N. vote condemning President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel--and the MSNBC star didn’t appreciate it.

Unfortunately for Scarborough, Breitbart’s Joel Pollak dug up a bill the former Republican Congressman introduced back in 1995 that would have ended U.S. membership in the U.N.

Scarborough said that Haley was “no diplomat” and “an embarrassment to the United States” because she warned the U.S. will remember the lack of support the next time the General Assembly needs money.

“The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation,” Haley said. “We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world’s largest contribution to the United Nations and we will remember it when so many countries come calling on us, as they so often do, to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”

Scarborough was furious, saying, “We’re going to need them on Iran. We’re going to need their help on North Korea. We may need their help again in Syria. We’re going to need their help in a thousand places. And yes, they’re going to need our help, too. And guess what? We’re not going to work together if Nikki Haley is going up there humiliating the United States of America by threatening our allies over a non-binding resolution. It’s just like Donald Trump’s tweets. Every response has to be a nuclear response. There is no subtlety of thought.”

But the 22-year old proposal spearheaded by Scarborough makes him appear to be hypocritical when it comes to needing the U.N. His bill, the United Nations Withdraw Act of 1995, proposed leaving the group altogether.

“Effective four years after the date of the enactment of this Act, the United States Mission to the United Nations shall be closed and all staff and any remaining functions of such office shall be carried out through the Secretary of State and the Department of State,” Scarborough’s proposal said.

Scarborough’s bill failed and he resigned in 2001. He eventually landed on MSNBC and launched “Morning Joe” in 2007.