Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arrest

Country singer Michael Ray arrested for DUI at McDonald's drive-thru, says report

Fox News
Country music singer Michael Ray has been arrested for alleged DUI after hit car hit another at a McDonald's drive-thru line. The 29-year-old musician was detained by Eustis PD after it's claimed he hit a car while waiting for fast food. Cops say his speech was slurred, eyes bloodshot and he failed a sobriety test, according to this arrest report. A vehicle search also allegedly turned up marijuana. Ray - real name Michael Ray Roach - was charged with DUI and felony possession of marijuana following the incident, which happened at 3am on Wednesday (dec 20) and booked into Lake County Jail.

Country music singer Michael Ray has been arrested for alleged DUI after hit car hit another at a McDonald's drive-thru line. The 29-year-old musician was detained by Eustis PD after it's claimed he hit a car while waiting for fast food. Cops say his speech was slurred, eyes bloodshot and he failed a sobriety test, according to this arrest report. A vehicle search also allegedly turned up marijuana. Ray - real name Michael Ray Roach - was charged with DUI and felony possession of marijuana following the incident, which happened at 3am on Wednesday (dec 20) and booked into Lake County Jail.  (Splash)

Country singer Michael Ray was arrested on Wednesday morning for driving under the influence, as well as drug possession.

The Daily News reported the 29-year-old was spotted at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Florida when he told police his foot slipped off the pedal of his Jeep Wrangler, prompting him to rear-end the car in front of him.

According to police, the “Kiss You in the Morning” artist was slurring his speech and had bloodshot eyes. Ray then admitted he had come from a bar and failed several sobriety tests.

The news publication added police found cannabis oil in Ray’s pocket during a search. Ray was then arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana at around 3 a.m.

Ray was held at the Lake County jail on a $6,000 bond. 

The singer achieved success in 2015 when “Kiss You in the Morning” reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay charts. His followed-up song, “Think a Little Less” reached No. 2 soon after.

Reps for Ray did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.