Ex-model accuses David Cassidy of groping her in 1985

A former model claims late “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy was a “first class creep” who groped her and tried to put his hand up her skirt when she was 19, according to a report.

Samantha Fox claims Cassidy, who died earlier this month from liver failure, followed her into a public bathroom and got handsy in May 1985, she told The Daily Star.

“When he grabbed me and pushed his tongue down my throat, I just kneed him in the b—s,” the model-turned singer said.

Fox, 51, claims she’d originally agreed previously to appear topless in a music video at the actor’s bequest for his single “Romance,” but became disgusted when she realized he had an erection.

“David seemed to be deliberately drawing out the photoshoot, which took an eternity, and he had an erection the entire time – something he did absolutely nothing to hide,” said Fox.

Uncomfortable, she still agreed to accompany him to dinner later that evening, but had her father come along.

“In the middle of dinner, I got up to go to the toilet, and as I was standing alone in the women’s toilets, washing my hands, the door flew open and David Cassidy came storming in,” The Star reports, citing an excerpt from the book.

“Before I really had time to process what was happening, he had pushed me up against the wall and his hands were all over me. I shouted: ‘Get off me, David!’ in an attempt to stop him. But instead, he just stuck his tongue into my mouth and shoved a hand under my skirt, while the other kept a firm grip on one of my breasts,” she wrote.

“I reacted quickly and instinctively by bringing my knee upwards, striking him right in the balls.”

“David jerked back with an ‘Ouch!’ and grabbed his crotch with both hands. I took a deep breath and shouted, ‘Get away from me!'”

She says she then elbowed him in the face, and returned to the table.

“In that moment, the handsome, sweet guy from ‘The Partridge Family’ had transformed into a first-class creep,” said Fox.

She added that, growing up, she “had a big poster of David Cassidy on my wall, and I used to kiss him every night before going to bed.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.