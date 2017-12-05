John Travolta's 'Gotti' movie release date pulled after losing distributor

If you were eagerly anticipating the release of the biopic about famed mobster John Gotti, you’re going to have to keep waiting. The film’s domestic release has been canceled just ten days prior to its big debut.

Entertainment Weekly confirms that Lionsgate decided to sell the rights to the story back to production company Emmett/Furla/Oasis. The film, which started production in 2016 after a litany of delays and false starts, was set to come out on December 15, but will now be delayed as producers start the process of finding a new distributor. As a result, a release before 2018 is very unlikely.

Lionsgate did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on why it chose to withdraw its support for the film. The Tracking Board, which first reported the story, notes that finding a new distributor shouldn’t present a big problem as the film stars famed actor John Travolta as John Gotti, the infamous leader of the Gambino crime family. He’s also joined by his real-life wife Kelly Preston as Victoria Grotti. The film was directed by “Entourage” star Kevin Connolly from a script co-written by Lem Dobbs and Leo Rossi.

The film marks a big opportunity for Travolta as it allows him to explore not only Grotti’s rise to fame as one of the most prolific crime bosses in New York City, but gives audiences a look at his personal and family life as well. According to IndieWire, Travolta was not the first name tossed around during the early days of production. Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Lindsay Lohan and Anthony Hopkins were all reportedly attached to the film in some capacity at one point or another.

The trailer for the film can be viewed below. There is currently no word on when it will be released, other than that the December 15 date is no longer in play.