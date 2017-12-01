All Prince George wants for Christmas is a police car

The future King of England may be harboring law enforcement aspirations.

Prince George, third in line to the throne, only wants one thing for Christmas this year – a toy police car.

BBC.com reported Friday the special holiday request was passed on to Santa Claus on Thursday by his father, Prince William, during a trip to Helsinki, Finland

The 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge and son of the late Princess Diana talked to Santa at a Christmas market where he presented a handwritten note from the 4-year-old.

“He hasn’t written down my requests, so I think one request is probably OK,” said Prince William, adding George “has been a nice boy” this year.

While Prince George had the option to fill out his list for Santa, the police car was the only request he made in big, bold writing.

Prince George and his mother, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, remained at home in London’s Kensington Palace along with his sister, 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. Middleton, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, is due to give birth in April 2018.