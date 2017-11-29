Paris Hilton explains how she was paid to party before turning 21

Paris Hilton may be an heiress with a multi-million dollar empire, but she once didn’t mind earning a paycheck just to party.

The 36-year-old is an entrepreneur, a former reality TV star, a model and a fragrance magnate – but before all that, Hilton was heavily involved in the nightclub scene long before she was even legal to drink.

“It started when I was 16 and first moved to New York City, and I just started getting offers to go to different events,” Hilton told Ocean Drive. “Then, all of a sudden it was like, ‘We’re going to pay you a million dollars to come to Japan’… and my sister and I started going around to different events and parties.

"And then from there, [businessman] George Maloof called me. He said, ‘Paris, I’m opening the new Palms Hotel in Las Vegas, and I would love to fly you down in a jet, and I want you to wear this million-dollar dress. It has a million dollars’ worth of the Palms’ gambling chips on it, and I will pay you to come.’”

Hilton was so determined to hit the nightlife scene that she was willing to hide her age at whatever cost.

“At the time, I wasn’t even 21, but he didn’t know that,” she said. “He thought I was, so he said, ‘I just need to make sure, so send me your driver’s license.’ So I literally took white-out and a typewriter and changed the age to make it so that I was 21. I was really 20 at that point, and I faxed it over, and then he flew the jet, had the opening, and after that moment, every single club in Las Vegas was calling me, wanting me to come there every week.”

However, it looks like the socialite is ready to settle down. Hilton is currently dating actor/model Chris Zylka and she insisted they’re in love.

“With him, it’s like God literally made him for me to save me from all these weirdos,” said Hilton. “I definitely want to have more than one [baby]. Two I would be happy with, but three I would be even happier.”

Back in February, Hilton told Fox News she was slowed down on leading party marathons and instead, is more interested in a career as a businesswoman.

“I haven’t really been going to a lot of parties,” she said at the time. “All of my friends have been telling me to go out every single night, but I have to get up every morning around 7 a.m. for work. I’ve only been to one party all week when usually it would have been 50 parties. My priorities have changed and I’m more focused on my business, getting up early and just being responsible."