More Hollywood sex-crime cases expected: Report

More big names from the entertainment and media worlds are expected to make headlines in the coming weeks as the Los Angeles Police Department investigates reports of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

The LAPD is currently investigating 28 such cases, with more likely to come, and the department has forwarded 37 other cases to other jurisdictions, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“We anticipate the LAPD and other jurisdictions will receive even more high-profile sex crime reports in the coming weeks and months,” LAPD Chief Charlie Beck told the Times in an email. “We encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forward to report these crimes.”

"We encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forward to report these crimes.” - Chief Charlie Beck, Los Angeles Police Department

Beck underscored the department’s commitment to “seek justice for ALL victims of sexual assault,” regardless of “the high profile nature” of the people who may be involved.

Those currently under investigation by the LAPD include former studio executive Harvey Weinstein, actor Ed Westwick, "Girls" writer Murray Miller and talent agent Tyler Grasham. All have denied wrongdoing, the Times reported.

The LAPD has designated five teams of two detectives, including members of the cold case unit, to investigate sexual harassment allegations, which have inundated the entertainment industry in recent months, the paper reported.

Meanwhile, the LAPD dismissed a case brought by actor Corey Feldman, who made claims about pedophilia in Hollywood, due to a statute of limitations being passed.

“In this case of Corey Feldman, according to California law the alleged occurrence is out of statute and Robbery/Homicide have no avenues to pursue the case," an LAPD officer told Fox News earlier this month.

Fox News' Leora Arnowitz contributed to this story.