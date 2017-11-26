Mariah Carey postpones Christmas tour dates due to doctor's orders

Mariah Carey has canceled three more shows of her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour to recover from a respiratory infection.

The pop star announced on Friday that she was advised to rest a few more days before starting the Christmas tour.

“I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I'm thankful for my overall health… for which I need a bit more time to get right,” the 47-year-old singer said on her website and social media pages.

“Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour. While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you — it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings!” she said.

MARIAH CAREY CANCELS CHRISTMAS CONCERTS BECAUSE OF RESPIRATORY INFECTION

The previously scheduled concerts at the Beacon Theater in New York City on Nov. 24, 28, and Dec. 1 will now take place on Dec. 2, 4, and 5. She is scheduled after that to head to the United Kingdom for two shows before going to Las Vegas for five shows.

Carey postponed the start of her holiday concert earlier this month because of the respiratory illness. She was supposed to kick off the tour on Nov. 17 in Windsor, Ontario.