'Glee' star Naya Rivera charged with domestic battery in West Virginia

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Naya Rivera was charged with domestic battery after an alleged altercation with her husband Ryan Dorsey, reports said.

Naya Rivera was arrested in West Virginia on Saturday and charged with domestic battery after she allegedly got into an altercation with her husband Ryan Dorsey, reports said.

The 30-year-old actress was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and arraigned just after midnight on a domestic battery charge, WSAZ reported. Authorities were called to the couple’s home in Kanawha County after Rivera allegedly struck Dorsey in the head and bottom lip while they were taking their 2-year-old son Josey on a walk, according to the criminal complaint.

Dorsey, 34, reportedly told police about the incident and showed them a cellphone video capturing the alleged assault.

Rivera was released on a $1,000 PR bond and picked up at the courthouse by her father-in-law, according to WSAZ.

Rivera and Dorsey began dating in 2010, but broke up when she began filming for the popular TV show “Glee.” They later got back together when Rivera broke off her engagement to rapper Big Sean in 2014 and the couple got married just three months later.

The couple’s relationship had hit some rough patches in the last year. Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016, but called it off last month, People reported.

The actress opened up about her "personal decision" to People, saying “it is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together.” 

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam