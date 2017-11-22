'DWTS': Drew Scott to wed in royal property? He says, 'I would love to be married in a castle'

Drew Scott, who finished a strong fourth place on "Dancing with the Stars," is now turning his attention to wedding planning with fiancé Linda Phan.

After the Tuesday "DWTS" finale, in which he performed with partner Emma Slater one last time in an exhibition, the "Property Brothers" star told Fox News, "Now that this is done, those wedding plans are actually kicking back up again so everyone's asking us to actually set a date so we're hoping to have that done in the next two weeks here, and it will be in spring [2018]. It's going to be in Europe and it's going to be a blast.

"It's going to be a week of relaxation with family and friends."

However, Scott said although he has Scottish heritage and performed in a kilt on "DWTS," he won't marry Phan in Scotland because it's too cold and rainy.

"I'm Scottish. I do love Scotland but as anybody who's from Scotland or knows about Scotland knows, you can't rely on the weather.

"I would love to be married in a castle. I will be wearing a kilt for the wedding but you can't rely on the weather in Scotland so I think it's going to be somewhere that's a little bit more warm," he confided.

As Fox News previously reported, the HGTV home expert, 39, proposed to Phan, 31, last year with an elaborate Dr. Seuss-themed proposal to reflect his beloved's favorite author.

Drew has said he's in love with Phan because, "She absolutely shines and it's her smile; it's her personality. She's got the same warped sense of humor as me and she's absolutely stunning. She's one of a kind."

Scott's dance partner Slater is also planning her wedding – to fellow "DWTS" pro dancer Sasha Farber -- and told reporters after the Tuesday finale, "We decided we've got way too much wedding planning on our plate."

Slater said, "I want to try the cake," before going on the upcoming "DWTS" tour with her fiancé. "I want to try the food. I need quick decorations. There's just so much! And the list keeps getting bigger because I ask people for their advice and they're like, 'Don't forget this, don't forget the photographers….' I'm like, oh, my God. I've forgotten everything."

Meanwhile, Scott has noted that his wedding with Phan will be a blend of his Scottish and her Chinese traditions.

And maybe it will take place in a really historic "property," like a castle? Scott might reveal more details soon!