Kevin Spacey accuser's mother says eight people have come to her with more stories

The mother of one of the many men who have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against actor Kevin Spacey claims that at least 8 others have come to her personally to share more stories about the now-disgraced actor.

Heather Unruh, a former Boston TV news anchor, appeared on “Megyn Kelly Today” to discuss her son’s story and the aftermath of coming forward in the wake of Anthony Rapp’s bombshell allegations against the star that opened the floodgates for her and others.

“To be honest with you, I’ve heard from at least eight other alleged Spacey victims,” Unruh told the host on Monday. “And I think there are so many more who are still afraid to come forward, or are just too embarrassed.”

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, on Nov. 8, Unruh held a press conference to allege that Spacey groped her son in July of 2016. According to her story, her son was 18 when he finished his shift as a busboy at a bar Spacey was at in Nantucket. He told the actor that he was of legal drinking age and Spacey reportedly bought him many drinks. When he was intoxicated, Spacey allegedly reached into his pants and grabbed his genitals without consent. A stranger approached her son, who is now a sophomore in college, to tell him to run, which he did.

The family has filed a police report as the incident falls within Massachusetts statute of limitations for this kind of crime.

“There is evidence,” Unruh told Kelly. “Because there’s an ongoing police criminal investigation, I’m not able to talk about what that evidence is. But there is evidence and there are witnesses.”

Currently, Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by nearly a dozen men as well as London’s Old Vic theater, where he served as artistic director from 2004 to 2015. An internal investigation into the theater allegedly found 20 counts of sexual misconduct by Spacey.