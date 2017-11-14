Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arrest

Rose McGowan arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance

Fox News
This image released Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office shows the booking photo for actress Rose McGowan who surrendered to Airports Authority Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance. The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20 flight that arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This image released Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office shows the booking photo for actress Rose McGowan who surrendered to Airports Authority Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance. The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20 flight that arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Actress Rose McGowan was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.

McGowan turned herself in, was arrested and booked before being released on $5,000 unsecured bond, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office confirmed to Fox News.

The 44-year-old actress was arrested at the sheriff’s office on Tuesday for a felony narcotics charge that stemmed from an incident in which Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police issued a warrant on February 1 for her arrest after an investigation of her personal belongings that were left behind on a flight allegedly contained traces of illegal drugs.

McGowan, who has been one of the most outspoken critics of Harvey Weinstein since his infamous public scandal that saw numerous women come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and assault. McGowan claims Weinstein raped her during a 1997 incident in a hotel room, but Weinstein has publicly stated that any allegations of non-consensual sex are not true.

Additionally, Weinstein reportedly paid to have her investigated by a team of private investigators in the hopes of discrediting her story against him.

As a result of her high-profile, her arrest warrant was made public in October, prompting the star to take to Twitter to address it.

“Are they trying to silence me?” There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia,” she wrote. “What a load of HORSES---.”

McGowan has yet to comment on the arrest.