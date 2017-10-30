Warrant issued for actress Rose McGowan for alleged drug possession

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for actress Rose McGowan for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance on flight earlier this year, police said.

McGowan, who has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood, faces a felony charge after a police said an investigation revealed that her personal belongings left behind on a Untied flight back in January tested positive for narcotics.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained the warrant on February 1.

Police said they've attempted to contact McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court. The warrant has been entered into a national law enforcement database.

McGowan tweeted earlier this month that she was raped by a man with the initials "HW." The Hollywood Reporter said McGowan confirmed she was referring to disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.