Jason Aldean details early moments of the Las Vegas shooting for the first time

Country singer Jason Aldean is giving his first interview since the mass shooting in Las Vegas that occurred during one of his shows. In an excerpt from an upcoming interview, Aldean recounts the moment he realized he and his audience were in danger.

Aldean will appear on Tuesday morning’s episode of The Today Show to discuss the tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1. It will mark his first public interview since the harrowing incident that left 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded. In a preview for the upcoming interview, which will be with Sheinelle Jones, the country singer explained the utter confusion he felt when shots began.

“We wear in-ear monitors when we’re on stage. And really all you can hear is the music and, you know, maybe your guys that can talk to you on microphones that are on side-stage or whatever,” he said. “So when it first happened, I thought a speaker had blown, it just sounded like a crackling something. And so, I’m kind of looking around like, ‘What is that?’ [and] trying to figure out what it is. And then it stopped, so I was like, they must have got it fixed, so I kept doing my thing.”

The star quickly noticed the noise resume, this time lasting longer.

“I was actually getting kind of aggravated, so I looked over at the monitor guy on the side of the stage, and I was like, ‘What is that? And fix it.’ And when I turned and looked, my guitar player had run behind me and was telling me to move, like, ‘Let’s go.’ And my security guy was running on stage, telling me to run.”

As previously reported, Aldean has remained relatively silent since the incident, only stepping out to do a brief musical tribute on “Saturday Night Live.” He was noticeably absent from this year’s Country Music Association Awards, although that’s not particularly abnormal given that he was not nominated.

As Us Weekly reports, his absence from the press hasn’t stopped him from continuing to perform, a fact he took great pride in while performing at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Sunday.

“I know I don’t have to tell you guys this, but it’s been a rough couple of months for us up here and it’s a lot of fun to get back out and play for the people that matter, which is you guys,” he told the audience. “I spent a lot of time and a long time trying to make it in this business and doing something that I really enjoy. I’ll be damned if anybody is ever going to stop me from doing that.”

You can see the interview excerpt below.