Ellen Page says Brett Ratner outed her, made her feel 'violated'

Actress Ellen Page tore into “X-Men: The Last Stand” director Brett Ratner, accusing him of sexually harassing her — and outing her as a lesbian at a time when she was not prepared to come out.

“’You should f--k her to make her realize she’s gay.’ He said this about me during a cast and crew ‘meet and greet’ before we began filming, X Men: The Last Stand. I was eighteen years old,” Page, 30, said in the lengthy Facebook post.

“He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: ‘You should f--k her to make her realize she’s gay.’ He was the film’s director, Brett Ratner.”

The crude remark left her speechless, said Page, who played Kitty Pryde in the X-Men series.

“I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself,” Page wrote.

“I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea,” Page continued.

“He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic.”

Six other women, including actress Olivia Munn, have also accused Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct — charges he and his camp have strenuously denied.

His lawyer, Martin Singer, did not immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment by The Post on the Page allegations.

Singer has previously told the Los Angeles Times no one had ever complained about his client.

“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer said in a letter to the paper after the first round of allegations.

“Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

