Rosie O'Donnell is 'in love' with much younger girlfriend

Rosie O'Donnell is having a May/December romance.

The 55-year-old comedian told Howard Stern on his show on Monday that she is dating a younger woman for the first time.

"I am in love. It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me and it’s a very trippy thing.”

The former "View" co-host is in a relationship with a woman 22 years her junior but said the age difference is barely noticeable minus a few generational pop culture factoids.

"I get along so well with her, it’s kind of fascinating. The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch 'Funny Girl.' She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’”

However, marriage is not in the cards for the new lovebirds. Twice divorced O'Donnell ruled out the chance of tying the knot again.

"I will not, ever. I would rather stay in it for love and not deal with lawyers if God forbid it doesn’t work out.”

The actress' ex-wife Michelle Rounds committed suicide earlier this year.


 