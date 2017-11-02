Kevin Spacey to seek treatment after sexual harassment accusations

Kevin Spacey is seeking “evaluation and treatment” after being accused of sexual misconduct by several people, the actor's representative said on Wednesday.

Spacey’s representative told The Hollywood Reporter that the 58-year-old actor was “taking the time necessary” to receive the help. It’s unclear when or where the treatment will be done.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time,” Spacey's representative said.

The announcement comes mere days after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of trying to “seduce” him when he was only 14 years old by jumping on top of him in a bed at a hotel. Spacey was 26 at the time of the alleged incident.

Spacey issued the apology on Twitter hours after the BuzzFeed report came out, saying he was “beyond horrified” of the story and admitted he didn’t remember it. He offered his “sincerest apology” and came out as gay in the statement.

But within days, the actor suffered major backlash for the sexual harassment allegations and his apology. Two other men, Tony Montana and Roberto Cavazos, also accused him of sexual misconduct.

Netflix announced it was halting production on the sixth and last season of “House of Cards,” in which Spacey plays main character Frank Underwood, to “review the current situation and to address any concerns [from the] cast and crew.”

The International TV Academy also said on Monday it was revoking the Emmy Founders Award Spacey was supposed to receive.