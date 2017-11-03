Country music publicist Kirt Webster offered fans meet-and-greets, backstage passes in exchange for sex, employees say

Dolly Parton’s former publicist, Kirt Webster, offered fans meet-and-greets with the superstar singer in exchange for oral sex, three former employees tell Fox News.

“I’ve witnessed him bragging [to staff about] telling Dolly Parton fans they can have a meet-and-greet for a b--- job,” according to a former Webster employee, who worked on Parton’s publicity team for several years. The former employee, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution by Webster, said Webster also told the then-employee directly that he received oral sex, on multiple occasions, in exchange for the meet-and-greets.

The ex-employee told Fox News that Webster routinely approached fans and asked for sexually explicit images, and told the fans they could meet the 71-year-old country superstar if they complied. The former employee said Webster showed her and other employees the explicit photos he received from fans, after promising to introduce them to Parton. The employee’s boyfriend, who also spoke to Fox News, said she often complained of Webster’s lurid use of Parton’s fame.

The former employee said she does not believe Parton was ever aware of Webster’s behavior.

Another former staffer who worked for Webster told Fox News he also heard the publicist brag about “trading” meet-and-greets and backstage passes for oral sex, as late as Parton’s “most recent touring season.” Parton’s "Pure and Simple" tour ran from June 3, 2016 to December 10, 2016.

A third employee echoed the others’ statements and said Webster often spoke of using Parton’s name for sexual favors from fans.

Parton cut ties with Webster’s firm this week, and her face disappeared from the front page of the company website on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if she had acquired a new publicist. Her manager and record label did not return repeated requests for comment about Webster allegedly using her name in exchange for sexual favors.

Parton released a note about Webster late Thursday via Twitter, which some fans criticized as not critical enough of the publicist. "I've worked with Kirt Webster for many years, and he has done a wonderful job. I am hoping that the accusations are not true," she wrote.

Kenny Rogers, Kid Rock, Randy Travis and other artists have also cut ties with Webster.

Webster did not return Fox News’ multiple requests for comment about the employees’ claims he leveraged his connection with Parton for sexual favors.

Webster PR announced Wednesday it will continue operating under the name Westby PR with former Webster PR Senior Vice President Jeremy Westby as CEO. Westby told Fox News on Thursday on the phone that Webster is not involved in Westby PR in any capacity.

Representatives for Webster himself, or for the company, did not respond to numerous requests for comment.