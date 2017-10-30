Chelsea Handler mistakes Congressman Dana Rohrabacher for a woman

Less than two weeks after Chelsea Handler announced she would take a break from Hollywood to focus full time on political activism, she mistakenly referred to Rep. Dana Rohrabacher as a woman.

"So, Republican rep. Dana Rohrabacher from California is was (sic) the original person who received info from Russia, because she works w/ them," Handler wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Twitter users were quick to point out that Rohrabacher is a man.

"Her stupidity knows no bounds," one user wrote.

Another added, "That person is a male... GHEEZEE girlfriend seriously???"

Someone else chimed in, "Get the feeling Chelsea's political research goes no further than Jake for State Farm adds?"

Rohrabacher has served in an elected office in California since 1989. He was previously a speech writer for President Reagan.

Handler announced earlier in October that she will end her Netflix talk show, “Chelsea,” after two seasons.

"Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me," Handler wrote on Twitter.

"From the national level down to the grassroots, it's clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation."