Andy Cohen responds to Kathy Griffin's slams on social media

Andy Cohen has responded to the firestorm of criticism laid on him by Kathy Griffin with a single tweet. The “Watch What Happens Live” host is denying every accusation that the comedian levied against him.

As previously reported, Griffin released a 17-minute video called “Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story,” in which she took Cohen to task for allegedly being a “miserable boss,” she later followed up the video with a tweet insisting that he treating her “like a dog” and called him “deeply misogynistic.”

Additionally, she revealed that Cohen allegedly offered her cocaine both times she appeared on his show just before they went out on stage.

“I am completely stunned by this story. It’s 100% false and totally made up,” the star wrote on Twitter soon after the video came out.

While Griffin seems to be the antagonist in this story, it was Cohen who issued the first public diss when reporters with TMZ asked him about the recent news that he’ll be replacing Kathy Griffin alongside Anderson Cooper for CNN’s "New Year’s Eve Live” show.

“Who?” he said to reporters, pretending to be unfamiliar with Griffin. “I don’t know her.”

Previously, Cohen was one of the executives overseeing Griffin’s former Bravo reality show, “My Life on the D-List.” As People notes, she took issue with Cohen and the network’s handling of the show.

“The whole time I was working there, I didn’t know how Andy Cohen wanted to be me… I didn’t know Andy Cohen was on the red carpet, trying to be funny and asking questions on BravoTV.com,” she said. “I didn’t know when they ended ‘The D List’ and I desperately wanted to do a talk show, Andy Cohen would be the first television executive in the history of television to give himself a talk show - which seems to get picked up every season.”