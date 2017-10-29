Kathy Griffin attacks TMZ's Harvey Levin, says he's 'in bed with everyone,' posts number

Days after going after her former friend Andy Cohen, Kathy Griffin turned her sights on the founder of TMZ in a video Saturday where she released his personal phone number.

The comedian blasted Harvey Levin in the 17-minute video called “Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story" with explicit language, saying the website fueled the outrage earlier this year for posting a photo in which she held a mask depicting a decapitated head of President Trump.

“I just want you guys to know Harvey Levin, Harvey Levin a blogger, is very much in bed with everyone from Hollywood to Donald Trump," Griffin said.

Around the start of the video, Griffin plays a voicemail left to her by Levin on her cell phone where he leaves his number for her to call back.

“I don’t have a minute to call him,” she said in the video, “but maybe you do.”

She also returned to attacking Cohen, calling him a "miserable boss" and claiming he offered her cocaine before both her appearances on Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen, who is replacing Griffin as Anderson Cooper's co-host on CNN's New Year’s Eve show was recently asked about Griffin by TMZ.

Cohen said, "Who? I don't know her."

Griffin took to Twitter in response, saying he "Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic."