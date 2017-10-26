Expand / Collapse search
Scandal

Mark Halperin accusations: Former ABC employees insist the network knew about allegation

By Sasha Savitsky, Fox News
'Game Change' author and NBC News, MSNBC political analyst Mark Halperin is out at the network following sexual harassment allegations against him from five women.

NBC's Mark Halperin out after sexual harassment allegations

Several former ABC employees told Fox News Mark Halperin's allege sexual misconduct and behavior toward women was widely known within the organization and tolerated by management because of his access to the Clintons and Al Gore.

Former ABC correspondent Clarissa Ward tweeted Halperin's behavior "was an open secret" when she was with the network.

According to one source, Halperin was reported multiple times to ABC News management, including to then-ABC News President David Westin who is now an on-air host for Bloomberg News.

Westin denied our source's claim.

David Westin, President, ABC News, and journalisrs Peter Jennings, Ted Koppel and George Stepanopoulos (L-R) address reporters during a question and answer session as part of ABC 2004 Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles, California July 12, 2004.

David Westin, President, ABC News, and journalisrs Peter Jennings, Ted Koppel and George Stepanopoulos (L-R) address reporters during a question and answer session as part of ABC 2004 Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles, California July 12, 2004.  (Reuters)

"During my time at ABC News, we vigorously pursued any allegation of sexual harassment involving our employees, investigating it promptly and taking action whenever warranted. No complaint, formal or informal, concerning his actions ever came to me," he told Fox News. 

Westin's current employer, Bloomberg, had no comment when reached by Fox News.

Halperin, who was most recently an NBC and MSNBC analyst, left both networks on Thursday after five women accused him of sexual harassment in a CNN report published Wednesday.

"Mark left ABC News over a decade ago, and no complaints were filed during his tenure," ABC News said in a statement provided to CNN.

Complaints from five women, which were corroborated by others who did not personally experience the harassment, include allegations of Halperin grabbing a woman's breasts and pressing his clothed, erect penis against three of his co-workers.

Executive producers (from L to R) Mark Halperin, John Heilmann and Mark McKinnon of the Showtime program "The Circus" speak at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 12, 2016.

Executive producers (from L to R) Mark Halperin, John Heilmann and Mark McKinnon of the Showtime program "The Circus" speak at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 12, 2016.  (Reuters)

The "Morning Joe" regular admitted to CNN Wednesday night that his conduct was inappropriate.

"During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me," Halperin told CNN. "I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I'm going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation."

