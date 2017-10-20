'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines: My faith 'changed everything'

Faith is a guiding force in the lives of Chip and Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" fame.

"For me, [faith] changed everything," Chip told us. "It's a part of who I am. I can't separate the two."

The contractor said while his relationship with God plays an important role in every aspect of his life, he doesn't want to come off as preachy.

"I try not to rub it in anybody's face," he explained. "I'm not real boisterous about it but people seem to find out about it just through the way that Jo and I live our lives."

He added, "And we're proud of that."

The father-of-four said the "things we learned growing up have influenced the way we love each other; it influences the way we parent our children; it influences the kind of people we want to be in our community. It's extremely important to me personally."

While Chip said he and Joanna don't want to push their faith onto anyone else, they have been vocal about the way it impacts their lives in the past.

"I had to learn that this whole God thing isn’t just this big religion. It’s really that He wants this relationship with us on a personal level,” Joanna told People last year. "Even today with the opportunities that are coming our way… I need His guidance. Otherwise I’d say yes to everything."