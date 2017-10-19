Why Dolly Parton keeps her marriage private

What's the secret to Dolly Parton's 51-year long marriage? Keeping her relationship and career separate.

"I've kept [my marriage] very personal and sacred and I try to keep my husband out of the business," Parton told Fox News. "That's not what he chose to do, he just happened to love me and I love him enough to not expose him to it."

When it comes to all other matters, Parton is an open book. Known for her flashy style and sky-high hair, the country singer doesn't shy away from being Dolly.

Parton's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, recently praised the country legend for not being "afraid to laugh at herself" and for "push[ing] the boundaries for country music."

"I guess [Miley] just meant the way I dress, the fact that I've got boobs and I flaunt them," Parton said of Cyrus' comments. "She meant the tight clothes and being flashy and being proud to be a woman."

The 71-year-old recently released a new children's music album. The proceeds of the album, titled "I Believe You," will benefit Parton's Imagination Library which provides children with new books every month.

"When I first started [the Imagination Library], it was just to going to be for my home county and I started it because my dad was not able to read or write," Parton told us. "I wanted him to feel proud of himself and it was something we could do to make him feel like he's done something special and he saw Imagination take off all over Tennessee."

The Imagination Library has provided more than 100 million books to children since it was founded in 1995.