'Fixer Upper' Season 5 will have two exciting celebrity guest stars

Although fans are already lamenting the end of HGTV’s breakout hit, “Fixer Upper,” hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t done just yet. The fifth and final season will reportedly get a little shot of star power to help close things out with a bang.

It was previously announced that the power couple will end the show after the 19-episode Season 5. They’ll continue to flip houses in their hometown of Waco, Texas to turn people’s homes from nightmares to dreams, and now Deadline reports they’ll do so with some celebrity guests.

Former First Lady Laura Bush and former NFL superstar Tim Tebow will reportedly appear on episodes of Season 5. Unfortunately for fans, there’s currently no news on when those episodes will air.

The Gaines couple announced the end of their show last month with a post on their blog.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that Season 5 of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be our last,” the said, causing many people to wonder if the decision was motivated by rumors that the couple’s marriage was in trouble. They have since outright denied that rumor.

“Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger.”

As TV Guide notes, the end of Season 5 won't be their last appearance on TV. They're expected to return next spring for their spin-off series, "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design." The show features Joanna's design process throughout each episode of the flagship series.

“Fixer Upper” Season 5 is currently set to premiere in November.