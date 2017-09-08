entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Celebrity News

Barbara Walters is 'fine' despite reports of failing health

By Diana Falzone
Fox News
In this Monday, April 23, 2012 photo, veteran ABC newswoman Barbara Walters arrives to the Matrix Awards in New York. Walters has fallen at an inauguration party in Washington and has been hospitalized, according to an ABC News spokesman, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

In this Monday, April 23, 2012 photo, veteran ABC newswoman Barbara Walters arrives to the Matrix Awards in New York. Walters has fallen at an inauguration party in Washington and has been hospitalized, according to an ABC News spokesman, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)  (AP)

Barbara Walters is in good health.

TMZ reported Friday that the former "20/20" host is "forgetful, fearful of falling, and isolated." But her rep, Cindi Berger, told Fox News, "I see Barbara every 2-3 weeks and she’s fine. I’m actually seeing her next week for tea. No truth to this."

The 87-year-old has had a storied career in broadcasting interviewing countless celebrities, public figures and newsmakers. She under went successful open heart surgery in 2010.

Related Image

Barbara Walters arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTR3N6GB Expand / Collapse

Barbara Walters arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTR3N6GB

The co-creator of "The View" shared her surgery experience with Vanity Fair writing, "I remember Mike Nichols telling me, with a grin, that the best part of his bypass was the drugs. Other people who had had similar operations told me that I could expect to be depressed. I might not be myself for six months. All in all, open-heart surgery sounded as scary as hell."

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers.  You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.

AROUND THE WEB