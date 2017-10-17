Corey Feldman's tense Barbara Walters interview recirculates amid Harvey Weinstein scandal

The allegations of sexual abuse against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein have caused fans and stars alike to critically examine at the entertainment industry. As the topic of mistreatment in Hollywood continues to be buzzworthy, one name keeps popping up: Corey Feldman.

Feldman has famously spoken out about the sexual abuse he suffered along with fellow ‘80s star Corey Haim, and now, a years-old video has resurfaced of Feldman sharing his experiences on “The View” and Barbara Walters challenging his claims.

“There are people that were the people that did this to both me and Corey [Haim] that are still working. They’re still out there, and that are some of the richest most powerful people in this business. And they do not want me saying what I am saying right now,” Feldman said on “The View” in 2013.

Walters questioned Feldman, “Are you saying they are pedophiles and that they are still in this business?”

Feldman said “yes” without hesitation. “They don’t want me here right now. They want me dead.”

As Feldman went on to caution parents against putting their kids in show business, Walters interrupted, “You’re damaging an entire industry!”

He then replied, “I’m sorry.”

The tense exchange has been circulating amid the growing accusations against Weinstein. On Twitter, Feldman is getting support from his fans who are praising him for speaking out about his experiences despite the backlash.

Some social media users are demanding Walters apologize to Feldman for her reaction.

Feldman has clarified via social media that Weinstein was not the person who he has said abused him.