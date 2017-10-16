HBO executive gives positive update on 'Game of Thrones' spin offs

Although “Game of Thrones” is coming to an end after one more, shortened, season, there’s still hope for fans of the world of Westeros. The numerous prequel and spin off series in the works look like they’re coming together nicely, according to one executive.

HBO Chairman and CEO, Richard Plepler, gave the keynote at the recent Mipcom in Cannes event with Variety’s Cynthia Littleton, where he discussed the future of the paid subscription network. Naturally, the conversation turned to what HBO will do once there is no more of the powerhouse “Game of Thrones” to hang its hat on.

Plepler reportedly didn’t have many answers other than to point to the five spin off series that are currently in development at the network. While he refused to give any details on the shows, none of which have scripts ready to deliver yet, he gave the most optimistic report of their progress yet, all but confirming that the world of George R.R. Martin’s creation will continue past Season 8.

“It’s a fantastic group of writers and talent, most of whom have lived inside the ‘Thrones’ eco-system so are very, very familiar with its intricacies,” he said, per Variety. “I think we will find with this embarrassment of [writing] riches an exciting property for us to moves forward with. We are looking some things, I have read a couple of early bibles and I’m excited about what I’ve seen.”

The executive was referencing a “bible” in screenwriting terms, which is a phrased used for a general outline of a show, its characters and key components to help inform the writing process. In other words, it seems that the core ideas surrounding “Thrones” spin offs are all in place, and it looks like one of the more influential voices in green-lighting any potential project is liking what he sees so far.

Unfortunately, it seems that we’re years away from any of these projects crystallizing into something that can be seen on TV as the flagship series still needs to wrap up its final six-episode arc.