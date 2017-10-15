Macklemore leads crowd chanting 'F--k Donald Trump' at Arizona concert

At a sold out concert in Arizona Saturday night, rapper Macklemore made it clear how he feels about President Donald Trump.

“F--k Donald Trump!” was a song Macklemore led the crowd in singing at the Marquee Theatre in Phoenix, a venue able to seat 2,500 people.

Macklemore, the “Thrift Shop” rapper who has been an outspoken critic of the president and his policies, “gave a great and moving speech about inclusiveness and kindness and acceptance which led into his song ‘Same Love,’” concertgoer Vanessa Richards told Fox News.

Macklemore “then gave another speech about immigration and acceptance,” and told the crowd “that everyone should be welcome here no matter which side of the ‘line’ you stood on,” Richards told Fox News.

“We should be welcoming and encouraging everyone to live the American Dream,” Macklemore apparently told his fans.

The rapper’s chant of “F--k Donald Trump” was “one of the louder parts of the show, regardless of if people agreed or not,” Richards said. “You didn’t hear any boos or anything.”

The concertgoer added that almost the entire crowd, packed with twentysomethings and college students, “was holding up their [middle] fingers with Macklemore unanimously.”

Since before Election Day, Macklemore hasn’t shied away from his feelings on Trump.

The song Macklemore performed Saturday — “FDT (F--k Donald Trump Part 2)” — was released in summer 2016 by YG and features G-Eazy and Macklemore. The song’s music video includes footage of anti-Trump rallies and boasts lines such as, “How’d he make it this far? How the f--k did it begin? A Trump rally sounds like Hitler and Berlin.”

A day after Trump won the presidency in November, Macklemore took to Instagram to write that he was “disappointed, shocked and shaken at my core by what has transpired tonight.”