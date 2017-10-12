Harvey Weinstein gives middle finger before heading to rehab in Arizona

Harvey Weinstein was spotted at his lawyer's office Wednesday afternoon holding up his two middle fingers as he was photographed entering the building. The disgraced movie exec then jetted off to Arizona for rehab.

TMZ reports that Weinstein took off in a private jet Wednesday evening from Van Nuys Airport bound for Wickenburg, Arizona. The outlet notes that the destination is very close to the Meadows rehab center, which is uniquely equipped to deal with sex addiction issues, but there’s no word yet on specifically where the 65-year-old will receive treatment.

Previous reports indicated that he was going to leave the country for treatment amid recent revelations that he’d been using his position of power within The Weinstein Company to sexually proposition, harass and assault women in show business. However, TMZ reports that those plans were scrapped as his team wanted him to receive inpatient treatment within the country.

Weinstein was caught by papparazzi outside his daughter's house on Wednesday afternoon and he stated he was "not doing OK."

"I gotta get help guys," he told the paparazzi as he got into a car. "You know what? We all make mistakes -- second chance, I hope."

He then took a jab at Hollywood A-listers, many of whom have turned on him in recent days.

"And you know what? I've always been loyal to you guys," he told the photographers, adding "not like those f--king pricks who treat you like s--t. I've been the good guy."



In addition to the firestorm of negative press surrounding Weinstein, his wife of 10 years, Georgina Chapman, announced that she’s leaving him on Wednesday.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” her statement to People read.