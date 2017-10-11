Harvey Weinstein leaves LA for rehab in Arizona

After a tumultuous week, Harvey Weinstein is making good on his promise to enter rehab. The disgraced Hollywood mogul reportedly left Los Angeles for an unknown treatment facility in Arizona.

TMZ reports that Weinstein took off in a private jet Wednesday evening from Van Nuys Airport bound for Wickenburg, Arizona. The outlet notes that the destination is very close to the Meadows rehab center, which is uniquely equipped to deal with sex addiction issues, but there’s no word yet on specifically where the 65-year-old will receive treatment.

Previous reports indicated that he was going to leave the country for treatment amid recent revelations that he’d been using his position of power within the Weinstein Company to sexually proposition, harass and assault women in show business. However, the outlet reports that those plans were scrapped as his team wanted him to receive inpatient treatment within the country.

In addition to the firestorm of negative press surrounding Weinstein, his wife of 10 years, Georgina Chapman, announced that she’s leaving him amid the scandal.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” her statement to People read.