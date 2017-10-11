Expand / Collapse search
The producers of the Miramax film "Shakespeare in Love" hold their Oscars with the film's star and Best Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, after their film won Best Picture at the 71st Annual Academy Awards ceremony March 21 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. From left are David Parfitt, Donna Gigliotti, Harvey Weinstein, Paltrow, Edward Zwick and Marc Norman. "Shakespeare in Love" won a total of seven Oscar awards. SSM/TRA/DL - RP1DRILILGAA

Harvey Weinstein, third from left, poses next to Gwyneth Paltrow, center, with his Academy Award for "Shakespeare in Love."  (Reuters)

Harvey Weinstein doesn't stand a chance this Oscars season, experts say

As awards season approaches, industry experts say one name will be notably absent: Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein was once said to have been mentioned more often in Academy Award acceptance speeches than God, but his reign as king of the Oscars is likely done, industry analysts say.

It’s unlikely that Weinstein’s movies will be highlighted this awards season, which will be a major change from seasons’ past when films like “The King’s Speech,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “The Artist” dominated the pre-awards show chatter.

Part of the reason for that is due to the fact that The Weinstein Company (TWC) had few noteworthy releases this year. The two biggest releases from the film studio this year are “Wind River” and “The Current War,” which received a lukewarm reception at the Toronto Film Festival.

“Even before this happened, this was a terrible Oscar year for The Weinstein Company,” IndieWire’s Editor-in-Chief Dana Harris told us. “’The Current War’ received withering reviews, and their best hope was ‘Wind River.’ At this point, however, I wouldn't be surprised if The Weinstein Company received no nominations.”

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends amfAR's New York Gala honoring Harvey Weinstein in New York. Weinstein is taking a leave of absence from his own company after The New York Times released a report alleging decades of sexual harassment against women, including employees and actress Ashley Judd. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Academy Awards nominations are set for Jan. 23, 2018 and the ceremony will be on March 4, 2018.

“People will talk about Harvey's absence during awards season, certainly, but his company has been struggling for some time,” she said. “It's been years since he ruled the Oscar conversation.”

Following accusations that Weinstein raped, forcibly touched and harassed women in the industry, no one will want to be associated with TWC, which has since fired him, Harris predicted.

“Right now, everything Weinstein touched is toxic.”

“The Current War’s” top star Benedict Cumberbatch spoke out against Weinstein on Tuesday, stating he is “utterly disgusted by the continuing revelations of Harvey Weinstein's horrifying and unforgivable actions.”

Weinstein reportedly removed his name from the film’s credits earlier this week -- before he was terminated by his studio -- likely in an effort to help bolster its awards season chances.

The Weinstein Company’s “Wind River,” starring Jeremy Renner, is the only film that seemed to have serious awards potential. It grossed three times its $11 million budget, but the Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter told USA Today it’s unlikely the film will earn Oscar votes.

"There will be a real reluctance on the part of Oscar voters to vote for a Harvey Weinstein production this year," Matthew Belloni told the newspaper.

The Weinstein Company as a whole has won a staggering 75 Academy Awards in its history. TWC’s website states the studio has received 303 Oscar nominations including 16 bet picture nominations.

Tom Sherak (L), president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, greets Harvey Weinstein, co-founder of The Weinstein Company as he arrives at the 84th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES-Tags: - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS) - GM1E8270LHN01

Tom Sherak, former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, hugs Harvey Weinstein at the 84th Academy Awards nominees luncheon. (2012)  (Reuters)

Some speculated that the taboo surrounding Weinstein will fade over time – but not soon enough to help TWC's Oscar chances comes 2018.  

“Weinstein connections might hurt Oscar nominations this year as a PR move. But please remember that child rapist Roman Polanski both got an Oscar and a standing ovation from the Hollywood audience,” noted Dan Gainor, vice president of business and culture at the Media Research Center.

A rep for Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” the allegations of non-consensual sex.

Fox News' Blanche Johnson contributed to this report.