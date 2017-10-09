Groveling Harvey Weinstein sends 'desperate' email to Hollywood elite before getting fired, report says

Harvey Weinstein begged top Hollywood CEOs and entrepreneurs for their last-minute support in a “desperate” email that he sent shortly before he was fired amid the growing list of sexual harassment accusations against him, according to a report out Monday.

The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group COO and Co-President Janice Min took to Twitter on Monday to post the email in which the movie mogul pleaded for support from “the industry.”

"Just give me the time to have therapy. Do not let me be fired. If the industry supports me, that is all I need.” - Harvey Weinstein

“My board is thinking of firing me. All I’m asking, is let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling. Whether it be in a facility or somewhere else, allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance. A lot of the allegations are false as you know but given therapy and counseling as other people have done, I think I’d be able to get there,” the letter began, according to Min. “I could really use your support or just your honesty if you can’t support me.”

Hollywood “power players” including the onetime Disney boss and Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer refused to help, Min added.

Weinstein’s letter continued: “But if you can, I need you to send a letter to my private email address. The letter would only go to the board and no one else. We believe what the board is trying to do is not only wrong but might be illegal and would destroy the company. If you could write this letter backing me, getting me the help and time away I need, and also stating your opposition to the board firing me, it would help a lot. I am desperate for your help. Just give me the time to have therapy. Do not let me be fired. If the industry supports me, that is all I need.”

Weinstein added, “With all due respect, I need the letter today.”

Min said the letter was read to her by a “disgusted” male recipient.

The plea for support didn’t seem to help. The Weinstein Company film studio announced Sunday that its directors fired Weinstein after the New York Times reported he settled sexual harassment lawsuits with at least eight women.

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company - Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar - have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," the company's board of representatives said in a statement given to Fox News.

Weinstein's alleged inappropriate behavior with women in the last 30 years was detailed in the bombshell Times report published Thursday. Since the initial report, other women have come forward with similar accusations.

Harvey Weinstein on Thursday issued a lengthy statement that acknowledged that, "a lot of pain," was caused.

“I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office – or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it…”

Weinstein and his legal team have also have criticized the New York Times' report in statements and interviews. They also announced in the days after that he was intending to file a lawsuit against the newspaper for $50 million in damages.

Meanwhile, a former Times reporter claims she had dirt on Weinstein back in 2004 but the story was spiked by editors.