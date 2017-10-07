In new book, Ivana Trump writes of contentment

“I have a perfect life.” -- That’s how Ivana Trump, the first wife of President Donald Trump, sums up her current situation, 25 years after their messy, highly publicized divorce.

These days, Ivana writes in her new memoir, “Raising Trump,” she enjoys regular conversations with her ex, and has nothing but praise for their three children.

In fact, the proud mother writes that she wouldn’t be surprised if at least one more Trump occupies the White House in the years to come – daughter Ivanka.

“Maybe in fifteen years, she could run for president?” Ivana Trump writes, while also considering what her own title would be.

“First Lady? Holds no appeal for me personally,” she writes. “First Mother? That could work.”

Ivana Trump’s seeming contentment with the way her life has turned out might not have been predictable in 1992, the year of her infamous split from the man she famously nicknamed “The Donald.”

In the book – an early copy of which was obtained by the Associated Press -- Ivana writes that she knew her marriage was doomed not long after a day in December 1989.

"This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I'm Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’”



“I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock.”

Donald Trump’s public affair with Marla Maples spawned the infamous "Best Sex I've Ever Had" headline in the New York Post in 1990. After divorcing Ivana Trump, the future president married Maples in 1993.

"Raising Trump" is set to be released next week.

In the book, Ivana writes glowingly about her marriage to Trump and her prominent role at the Trump Organization. But then she unburdens herself about the heartache that Trump's affair with Maples caused her and the couple's three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

She says Donald Jr. didn't speak to his father for a year after the split.

“I can only shake my head at how it insane it was," Ivana Trump writes. "I couldn't turn on the television without hearing my name.”

But she and the president have returned to far warmer terms. She writes that they speak about once a week and that she encourages him to keep using Twitter.

Much of the book is spent recounting Ivana Trump's childhood in Europe, her burgeoning modeling career in New York and Trump's courtship. She writes that, at their first meeting, Trump secured her and friends a table at a hot Manhattan restaurant, paid the check and chauffeured her back to her hotel in a giant Cadillac.

“My instincts told me that Donald was smart and funny,” Ivana Trump writes. “An all-America good guy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.