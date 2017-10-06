6 things you didn't know about Kate Upton

While Kate might look comfortably cool on the cover of her 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, the actress revealed she almost died at the Antarctica shoot.

"When I came back [from the shoot] I was losing hearing and eyesight because my body was shutting down, it was working so hard to keep warm," Upton said on the "Today" show.

Out of a dozen or so photos in which she appears, the cover shot "is the most clothes I'm wearing in the whole issue," she said. "It was a sort of I-love-you from the editor: 'I'll let you wear a coat for this one.'"

Boy are we glad Upton found a way to warm up.