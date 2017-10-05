Chip and Joanna Gaines say 'Fixer Upper' isn't ending due to security concerns despite report

“Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines responded to reports stating their popular HGTV show was coming to an end due to security concerns.

The Gaines’ representative told Entertainment Tonight that the couple decided to end the show so they could focus on their business, children and relax.

"Chip and Jo's decision to leave ‘Fixer Upper’ is truly just based on wanting to catch their breath for a minute; to rest, refresh, and spend even more time with their family and growing businesses," the representative said.

"It is not based on concerns for their family's safety or anything else people might read. They were very open and honest about their reasoning behind this decision when they first shared the announcement."

CHIP GAINES’ MOM: ‘FIXER UPPER’ STARS DESERVE ‘SOME TIME TO REST’

On Wednesday, Chip Gaines’ mother told Closer Weekly that the pair's main priority was their children and getting some rest.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly reported the Gaines’ were ending their show due to concern for the safety of their four children. A source told Us Weekly that people would “drive by and like to take pictures in front of their house.”

The show premiered in 2013 and chronicled the Gaines’ multiple house renovation projects.

‘FIXER UPPER’ ENDING AFTER SEASON 5, CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES ANNOUNCE

On Sept. 26, the couple announced on their website that they were ending their program.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that Season 5 of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be our last," they wrote. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with... How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place. We will forever be thankful for HGTV and this opportunity of a lifetime. We are also thankful to our production company, High Noon Entertainment, and our amazing producers and crew on the ground here in Waco.”