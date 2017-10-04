Miley Cyrus tells all in interview with Howard Stern

Singer Miley Cyrus sat with Howard Stern Wednesday to promote her new album and revealed some secrets.

Cyrus, 24, who just released her latest album “Younger Now,” spoke with Stern and dished about her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, her infamous 2013 MTV Video Music Award performance and the “Wrecking Ball” music video, E! News reported.

However, Cyrus also revealed a few fun facts, including her real name and why she was kicked out of school.

Cyrus told Stern that her birth name is Destiny Hope, but her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus dubbed her Miley because she was “always smiling,” Cyrus said.

Cyrus also said her father initially did not want her to audition for Disney’s “Hannah Montana” due to his experience in show business.

MILEY CYRUS BACKTRACKS ON VOW TO LEAVE AMERICA BECAUSE TRUMP WAS ELECTED

Cyrus also revealed she was a bit of a rebel when she was in school. The “Malibu” singer told Stern she was booted from school for teaching her classmates what a French kiss was.

The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer said she was not bothered by Hemsworth being surrounded by attractive actors but said she “keeps my little spies.”

Cyrus called her 2013 VMA performance “the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

"I didn't like it because I thought I had done something that was gonna make everyone talk about me. That's not why I liked it," Cyrus told Stern.

"The reason why that's the best thing that's ever happened to me in my life is that's when I realized my power.”

MILEY CYRUS REVEALS: ‘I FELT SEXUALIZED’

Cyrus acknowledged the “Wrecking Ball” video and claimed that it was “not going anywhere.”

"Swinging around naked in the middle of a bunch of rubble licking a sledge hammer—that's forever," Cyrus told Stern. "That's not going anywhere."

Cyrus spoke about her new music and noted that she stopped smoking marijuana and cigarettes to focus on her new record and wrote her hit song “Malibu” in the car.

Cyrus concluded the interview with a shout out to her mother, Tish Cyrus, for keeping her grounded.