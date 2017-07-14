Miley Cyrus reveals: 'I felt sexualized'

Miley Cyrus used to push nearly every boundary. With her scantily clad attire, drug references, sexy dance moves and lyrics she was a got as far away as she could from her family-friendly “Hannah Montana” days. But that's all changed.

The 24 year old recently decided to clean up her act, and she opened up to Harper's Bazaar Magazine about what she called her “transition.”

Prior to releasing her latest single, “Malibu” an ode to her fiance Liam Hemsworth, she said she made the choice to change her eccentric image.

She told the August issue of the magazine her over-the-top antics "became something that was expected of me."

"I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my t-ts out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, 'F--k you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized."

Cyrus knows her past behavior raised eyebrows, but she said the way she was treated on the "Hannah Montana" set should interest people more.

"People were so shocked by some of the things that I did. It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men. I didn’t want to become any sort of man hater because I love all humans; I am a humanitarian. Beyoncé said, ‘Girls run the world,’ and that was an important thing to say because I think subconsciously we are beaten down to believe that it isn’t true our whole lives. It’s no wonder that a lot of people lose their way and lose who they really are because they always have people telling them who to be.”

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” actress noted that some people have pointed out that she is different, yet the “Wrecking Ball” singer does not take offense.

“People get told that it’s a bad thing to change,” said Cyrus. “People will say, ‘You’ve changed.’ And that’s supposed to be derogatory. But you are supposed to change all the time.”

In recent years, Cyrus has become politically outspoken and was a supporter of Hillary Clinton. When Clinton lost to Donald Trump, the Nashville-native said, “It took me, like, three days to stop crying.”

