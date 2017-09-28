Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals she has breast cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the star of the "Veep," revealed on Thursday she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She wrote on Twitter, "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

She signed the note Julia.

"Veep" recently announced that the upcoming 7th season of the HBO show will be its last. The actress recently took home the Emmy for Best Actress for her role in "Veep." She recieved her cancer diagnosis one day after the Emmys.

HBO told Fox News, "Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time. We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of 'Veep.'"

The las season of "Veep" is currently being written, and HBO will adjust the production as needed, a source told Fox News.

Louis-Dreyfus, 56, has two children with actor Brad Hall. She is best known for her role as Elaine Benes on "Seinfeld."

Tony Hale, her "Veep" co-star, tweeted about the diagnosis. He posted the actress' message and wrote, "We love this woman."