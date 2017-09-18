Tom Brady and wife disagree over his retirement plans

Despite his age, Tom Brady has no plans to hang up his uniform any time soon. However, his wife might have a different feeling about the quarterback’s career future.

Speaking to “CBS This Morning,” the New England Patriots star admitted that he has no plans to retire after this current season. In fact, he sees his career going well into his mid-40s. However, his wife, Gisele Bundchen, might have other thoughts on her husband’s continued activity in the full-contact sport.

“I think we go back and forth,” Brady said. “She’ll always say to me, ‘Well, ten years ago, you told me it was only going to be ten years. And now it’s ten years, and now you’re saying another, you know, five years.’”

While it seems that his wife would like her athlete husband to retire as soon as possible, it’s a particularly bad time for him to give his body a rest. The star is currently promoting a new book, “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.” The premise is to explain how Brady is able to be as athletic and strong at 40 as he was early on in his career. Obviously, retirement could undercut his message that he’s capable of preemptively preparing his body for the rigors of both old age and professional football.

As a result, it seems the star isn’t planning to address the concept of retirement until he’s 45. However, a lot can happen in five years.