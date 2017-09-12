Kate Hudson under fire for comments on C-Sections

Kate Hudson is feeling the wrath of mothers after implying that getting a cesarean section is taking the easy route when it comes to childbirth.

The 38-year-old mother of two appears on Cosmopolitan’s October cover — and found herself facing controversy when she answered “Have a C-Section!” when asked to name the laziest thing she’s ever done. Hudson gave birth to now-13-year-old son Ryder via c-section.

Social media users have been sharing her answer and criticizing her response.

“Hey #KateHudson – please tell me which part of major abdominal surgery is “lazy”? The procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior?” tweeted one reader.

Another wrote, “Hey #KateHudson c sections saved my sons’ lives….sorry you define that as lazy #GetAClue.”

Another mom wrote, “Yeah, #KateHudson, having my daughter by c-section instead of letting her die was really “lazy” of me. Lost so much respect for you there.”

Hudson’s rep didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.